White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy is drawing on her three-decade career in public service to take charge of President Biden’s climate agenda. In this Op-Talk, the Boston Globe's editorial page editor, Bina Venkataraman, will ask the top domestic climate official about her new role and whether the Biden administration's policies go far enough, fast enough to address the climate crisis.
The Globe does not tolerate hate speech or incendiary language in our virtual events. In the event of any violation, we reserve the right to remove you from the event and take legal action against you, including but not limited to reporting your behavior to the authorities. Your participation in any event is subject to our Terms of Service.
By providing us with your email address as part of your registration to any Boston Globe or Boston.com event, you will also be added to our select newsletter lists. You may opt out of these lists at any time by clicking the unsubscribe links provided in the newsletters. View our privacy policy.